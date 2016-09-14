Mientkiewicz gets a coaching call-up

DETROIT -- Double-A Chattanooga manager Doug Mientkiewicz failed to reach the postseason for the first time in four seasons as a minor-league manager with the Twins.

That disappointment for the fiery skipper will be softened a bit by a September coaching call-up that will start Friday at New York’s Citi Field. The well-traveled Mientkiewicz, who played one season with the New York Mets (2005) and another with the New York Yankees (2007), will replace Triple-A hitting coach Chad Allen in the coaches’ room.

“I’m happy that Doug is coming up,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I’m looking forward to spending some time with him.”

Mientkiewicz, 42, will stay with the Twins until the final weekend of the regular season, when he will travel to Boston to be part of the retirement sendoff for former Twins teammate David Ortiz.

Mientkiewicz interviewed for the Twins’ big-league managing vacancy after Ron Gardenhire was fired in October 2014. The former Gold Glove first baseman led Class A Fort Myers and the Lookouts to league championships in 2014 and 2015.

2017 schedule released

For just the second time in Target Field history, the Twins will open the 2017 season at home against the Kansas City Royals on April 3.

Losers of eight straight openers, the Twins also opened at home in 2013 against the Detroit Tigers. The Royals, two-time defending American League champions, have taken 16 of the past 19 meetings with the Twins.

Interleague visitors to Target Field next season will include the Milwaukee Brewers (Aug. 7-8), Colorado Rockies (May 16-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (Aug. 18-20) and San Diego Padres (Sept. 12-13).

Interleague trips for the Twins will be to Milwaukee (Aug. 9-10), the San Francisco Giants (June 9-11), the Los Angeles Dodgers (July 24-26) and the Padres (Aug. 1-2).

Thirteen of the Twins’ first 19 games next season will be at home, and they will play just three games outside their division in the opening month (at Texas, April 24-26).

Home series against the Boston Red Sox (May 5-7) and New York Yankees (July 17-19) are typically among the bigger draws for any franchise.

After being home for the bulk of June this season, the Twins will open June 2017 with a three-city, 10-game West Coast swing against the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and the Giants. They also will play 10 straight road games from June 23-July 2, sandwiching a four-game trip to Boston’s Fenway Park between trips to Cleveland and Kansas City; and again from Sept. 18-28 (New York, Detroit, Cleveland).

The Twins’ longest homestands will come from April 14-23 (10 straight against the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers) and June 12-22 (Seattle, Cleveland, White Sox).

They will open the second half with a three-game set at Houston (July 14-16) and finish the regular season with three games at home against the Tigers, ending the season on Oct. 1. Of their final 26 games, 17 will be on the road for the Twins.

Two-game series again will be limited to a pair of interleague matchups. Next year those will be on the road in August with Milwaukee and San Diego, and at home against those same teams in August and September, respectively.

Mauer update

Joe Mauer (sore quadriceps) was not in Wednesday’s lineup for a fourth straight game but did take grounders on the field.

“My hope is that his workout is good enough that I will have him as an option later on in the game,” Molitor said. “Whatever treatment they can give to that leg -- trying to get it loose, trying to get it stronger, trying to test it -- the last few days have been very limited baseball.”

Mauer delivered the second walk-off hit of his career in the 12th inning on Saturday. The Twins won’t have the designated hitter as an option for a three-game interleague series that begins Friday in New York.

Mauer took swings off a tee and took some flips in the cage for a second straight day. Wednesday was the first time he took groundballs since Saturday.

Santiago’s plan

Hector Santiago has allowed eight home runs and a .942 combined on-base/slugging percentage in the first inning this year.

Those figures drop to three and .724 in the second inning of his 29 starts, so the Twins left-hander is considering having someone stand in as a simulated batter while he warms up before Thursday’s start.

“When you get a hitter in there, you get locked in,” pitching coach Neil Allen told him. “You want to do that pregame and see how it is?”

Santiago has tried throwing with a simulated batter in between starts but never just before game. His first-inning earned run average is 5.28; only his sixth-inning figure (5.40) has been worse.

“I even talked with Neil about getting one of those little plastic statues,” he said. “That way I can beat that guy up. It can’t hurt. It can’t get any worse than what I’ve been in the first inning.”

Briefly

Third baseman Miguel Sano (back) was going to increase his baseball activity a bit on Wednesday but remains day to day. “I know he likes New York,” Paul Molitor said. Sano homered twice in three games at Yankee Stadium as a rookie in August 2015 but hasn’t played in Gotham since.

The Detroit Tigers Foundation is selling 500 limited-edition custom bow ties in recognition of Pediatric Cancer Awareness month. Proceeds will benefit the ChadTough Foundation, formed in honor of Chad Carr, late grandson former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr. Visit Tigers.com/bowtie for more information.

