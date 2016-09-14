St. Paul tap water turns X floor into Wild ice

ST. PAUL -- An unassuming man operated a truck carrying 250 gallons of water Monday afternoon in an otherwise empty Xcel Energy Center.

It’s a stark contrast to the scene that will be there a month from now — the Minnesota Wild’s home opener is Oct. 15 against the Winnipeg Jets — when the building will be packed to the rafters with more than 18,000 screaming fans.

Xcel Energy Center ice operations manager Travis Larson will sit back and watch that night, knowing his crew’s thankless work behind the scenes made everything possible.

Larson has served in his current role since Xcel Energy Center opened 16 years ago. He knows every crevice of the building and has developed into an expert at laying down the sheet of ice before each season.

It always starts with the chilling process, which began Friday night.

“We have to make sure to chill the floor down to the right temperature,” he said. “That takes about 12 hours.”

Then things really start to pick up.

Larson woke up Saturday morning knowing he and his crew were in for a full day’s work, starting with laying a skim coat of ice on the concrete floor.

“That’s what bonds the sheet of ice to the concrete floor,” he explained. “We have to make sure it bonds right or else parts could start popping up.”

Then comes a coat of white paint on the ice.

“It’s more or less water that we mix up with white paint and spray down,” Larson said. The ice “would look like concrete if we weren’t to paint it. You look at a frozen lake and it’s black, because that’s the water underneath.”

”We paint it white and seal that down with another layer of water,” he added. “Then we lay out the lines and the logos and paint that. It’s almost like finger paint — the same consistency — and that freezes as we’re painting. Then we seal that down with more water and start the flooding process.”

Larson said “the flooding process” uses about 10,000 gallons of water and is designed to get the sheet up to the operating thickness of 1.25 inches. It’s a lengthy process that takes 36 to 48 hours — a number that varies “whether guys are taking too long of bathroom breaks.”

“We spray water on in a light mist that freezes instantly,” he explained. “We aren’t going out there dumping water. It’s 250 gallons (per truck). And we’re trying to put about 10,000 gallons out there.”

“It’s regular St. Paul tap water,” Larson added.

In a nutshell, Larson said the layers come in this order: the skim coat of ice, white paint, paint with lines and the logos, and finally a flood of water.

Larson completed the process Monday night.

“We (had) a group on Tuesday night to help break it in, and the Traverse City prospects (skated) on it Thursday morning,” Larson said. “Then we cover it up for concerts this weekend through Sept. 20.”

With the Wild opening training camp Sept. 23, in the meantime, the 10 miles of cooling pipes underneath the concrete will keep the floor at the proper temperature. Those pipes were in place when Xcel Energy Center opened.

Larson stressed that once the sheet is down it isn’t removed until the NHL season ends. It’s a one-time process, and his crew covers the ice for events at Xcel, like concerts.

“We cover it with an insulated deck, and everything goes up on top of that,” he said. “It takes about an hour and half to lay the deck down. It probably takes less time to remove it. We have to clean it up some when we remove it. It keeps it pretty clean, though.”

The same process will be used for the Minnesota Lynx’s first two playoff games at the end of the month. Target Center, the Lynx’s permanent home, will be unavailable at the time because of scheduling conflicts. The Lynx will play next season at the X while Target Center goes through interior renovations.

“It’s like a concert or another dry event we have in here,” Larson said.

Larson talks to other ice operations managers from around the NHL in the offseason.

“It’s a lot of information sharing,” he said. “It’s something where we’re in it together because it’s all of us getting trashed if someone says, ‘The ice in the NHL sucks.’ Those blanket statements hurt everyone.”

“There’s no bad sheet in the NHL anymore,” Larson added. “It’s changed so much over the last 16 years.”

As for Larson, while he admitted his work gets mundane during the offseason, he’s not sure he’s quite ready for another NHL season just yet.

He rarely is.

“It always seems to come out of nowhere,” he said with a laugh. “I spend a lot of time here from Labor Day to Memorial Day. I know it’s coming, so I have to recondition myself to those 18-hour days again.”

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.