Ailing Rhodes may miss Packers game

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- In purple shorts and sans his purple helmet, Xavier Rhodes watched fellow Vikings defensive backs go through practice Wednesday, still unable to join them.

Rhodes was a late scratch from the team’s 25-16 win over Tennessee on Sunday, ruled out after he said he heard a pop in his right knee while stretching before the game.

He underwent a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday but said Wednesday, “They didn’t explain the results just yet.”

Rhodes won’t need surgery, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers is up in the air.

“I’m getting better each day,” Rhodes said. “I’m not too much worried about it. I’m just trying to progress and get better and see how it feels.”

In his absence last Sunday, 2015 first-round pick Trae Waynes filled in and led the team with 10 tackles, though it was far from a perfect performance.

Waynes declined comment after Wednesday’s practice, but Rhodes said he was impressed by his replacement.

“He played great, and we came out with the ‘W,’ ” Rhodes said. “Defense played good.”

Zimmer said Waynes played well in his second career start, buoyed in part by an improved second half.

“He adjusted his play a little bit in the second half, and I thought that helped,” Zimmer said. “He’s going to have to continue to learn, and I think some of those things showed up in the game.”

Rhodes had started every game the past two seasons before missing Sunday’s game.

“Of course there’s frustration, and you want to play with the team,” he said. “But you’ve just got to wait day by day and see how it feels.”