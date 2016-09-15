Stone flying high for Dragons

Austin Stone of Minnesota State University Moorhead hands the ball to an official after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, game against Wayne State at MSUM. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD—Austin Stone took to the sky last fall to chase his dreams, a decision that grounded his football career.

The Minnesota State Moorhead running back walked away from football to pursue his private pilot license at the Fargo Jet Center after playing for the Dragons as a true freshman and sophomore.

"That was one of the hardest decisions that I've made in my life," said Stone, who added his long-term goal was to become a commercial pilot. "I wanted to do (flying) as a career and didn't really see another way of doing it, but I missed football like crazy."

For now, Stone's love for football won out over his potential career path when he decided to rejoin the team last winter for offseason workouts. The 6-foot, 210-pound junior from New London, Minn., leads the Dragons in rushing through two games, averaging 92 yards per contest. MSUM (1-1) hosts Upper Iowa at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Scheels Field at Alex Nemzek Stadium.

"It was a pleasant surprise when he came back," MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said. "Certainly, we were excited about that."

In his one season away from the football team, Stone found himself missing the early-morning workouts. While those early mornings weren't always fun, he missed the brotherhood.

"Being away from it, you get to appreciate going through those tough times with the team," Stone said.

"I think he realized that this program is more than just playing football," said Dragons junior defensive back JP Mortenson, who is Stone's roommate.

An exercise science major, Stone said he was taking classes at MSUM while also spending more than 10 hours per week at the Fargo Jet Center last fall. That workload was why he couldn't continue to play football if he wanted to pursue his private pilot license.

"You just can't make both work. You have to pick one and I picked the career for a little bit," Stone said with a laugh.

Stone was in the crowd at Nemzek Stadium on Sept. 3, 2015, when the Dragons played their first game on Scheels Field. They christened the new artificial playing surface with a 42-17 victory against Winona State.

That memorable night for the program was one of the first times when Stone knew he needed to get back on the field.

"It was an awesome game and I was super excited for everybody ... but it was tough to watch, not being a part of it, and being up in the stands instead of celebrating with the team," Stone said. "It was uneasy and almost awkward and weird watching it. It just didn't feel right."

Even little things, like eating meals with his football friends in the cafeteria, seemed odd in the time Stone wasn't on the team.

"There was kind of like a disconnect," Stone said. "I didn't feel really part of the group anymore and kind of felt like an outsider."

Stone said he hasn't closed the door on his flying career, but he's put that on hold until football is over. Stone said becoming a strength and conditioning coach is another career option he would consider. His work during offseason workouts helped him ascend to the top of the running back depth chart.

"I think he came back stronger than before," Mortenson said. "He's a workhorse."

Stone gave the Dragons a much-needed backfield boost after the team lost its top three rushers from last season. Top rusher Zayne Medhaug completed his eligibility and is now on the coaching staff. Sophomore running back Herman Gray, who was second on the team in rushing a year ago, suffered a season-ending injury right before fall camp started. Kayne Griffith, the third leading rusher, left the program.

Stone rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts in MSUM's season-opening home win against Wayne State on Sept. 1. He added 87 yards on 22 carries in a 42-21 road loss at the University of Sioux Falls last weekend.

"He's a guy as coaches that we trust," Laqua said. "He understands the offense inside and out. You would never know that he had been away from the game for awhile."

Up next: Upper Iowa at Minnesota State Moorhead

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17

TV: WDAY'Z Xtra