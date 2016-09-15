North Dakota State defensive coordinator Matt Entz grew up in Iowa cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes -- the team the Bison play Saturday, Sept. 17. NDSU sports information office photo

North Dakota State University Bison head football coach Kris Klieman grew up in Iowa -- where his Bison will play Saturday, Sept. 17. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—It was the 1982 Rose Bowl and the Iowa Hawkeyes went to Pasadena, Calif., led by quarterback Chuck Long, with a team that changed the fortunes of Hawkeyes football to this day. It was the program's first winning season since 1961 and the bandwagon was immediately in full force.

That included a young kid from Waterloo, Iowa, who followed every minute of the bowl game loss to the University of Washington. Matt Entz was a hurting kid.

"I think I was in tears afterward," he said. "I was all about the Hawkeyes. I'm old enough now to where you had to listen to them on the radio if you didn't go to the game."

That could have been in the family pickup or a tractor on the farm. Entz remembers going to the first night game at Kinnick Stadium against the University of Miami in 1990. Suffice to say, his family has been aligned with Iowa for quite some time.

That is changing on Saturday, Sept. 17, however, when North Dakota State—with Entz as the defensive coordinator—plays Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes present so many challenges on offense for the Bison defense that Entz said he's had very little time to even think about heading back to his home turf.

"I've left worrying about the Iowa ties to my wife for the week," he said.

He's not the only one. Head coach Chris Klieman, also from Waterloo, will also have plenty of family members at the game. His Iowa ties include a lot of Hawkeye memories, too.

He remembers Hayden Fry as the head coach who brought the program to national notoriety. He remembers going to Iowa football camps, a school which claims former assistant coaches that went on to the head coaching ranks like Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Bill Snyder (Kansas State), Dan McCarney (formerly Iowa State), Barry Alvarez (formerly Wisconsin) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma).

"They were a potent group of coaches," Klieman said. "I learned a lot as a young player."

Klieman went on to play and coach at Northern Iowa, a school and a game with NDSU that probably carries more meaning than facing Iowa this weekend. But nonetheless, any game in Iowa is an exercise in finding tickets.

"For myself and Matt Entz, we have a lot of requests that come in," Klieman said. "I wish I could get them all in there. Some requests I have may even wear black and gold."

One who will have a certain conflict of sorts is Entz's family. Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan is a former college roommate of Entz's father.

"But I think my dad will still root for us," Matt Entz said.

Up next: North Dakota State at No. 11 Iowa

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 107.9-FM