Sano heads home for back exams

DETROIT—Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was scheduled to return to the Twin Cities on Thursday to have his ailing lower back examined by team doctors.

With a little over two weeks left in the season, it seems an open question how much Sano will be able to play the rest of the way, if at all. He left Monday's game at Comerica Park with tightness on the right side of his lower back.

That's the same area, he said, that plagued him for two months in the fall of 2009 after he signed with the Twins at age 16 out of the Dominican Republic.

"I'm not really sure what's wrong with my back," Sano said through a team-issued interpreter. "With God's help, I hope to play again and finish strong this year."

After posting a park-adjusted on-base/slugging percentage that was 49 percent above league average as a rookie in 2015, Sano's OPS has been just 8 percent above the mean. While he has hit a career-high 23 home runs, he also has a .236 batting average and 161 strikeouts in 106 games (453 plate appearances) for a 35.5 percent rate.

Already slowed by a strained hamstring that kept him out for all of June and ended a two-month experiment in right field, Sano also missed time in August with a flare-up of his surgically repaired throwing elbow. He has been doing extra fielding work almost every day over the past six weeks or so, but neither Sano nor Twins manager Paul Molitor believe that contributed to his recent back problems.

"I really don't think that's a big part of it," Molitor said.

With 14 errors in 35 games at third base, Sano is still trying to give the Twins clarity on whether he could handle the position full-time in 2017 and beyond. Whoever emerges atop the baseball-operations department will have a key decision to make on incumbent third baseman Trevor Plouffe, who is eligible for salary arbitration one last time this winter and has suffered through an injury-marred season, as well.

Sano tried to take a few swings in the batting cage on Wednesday but that didn't go well. With Sano's Dominican mentor Robinson Cano and the Seattle Mariners due at Target Field next weekend, Sano is hoping to return during the final week-long homestand.

"Risk/reward," Molitor said of Sano's remaining availability. "You'd like to see him play as much as he can, but you're not going to risk too highly the possibility of things progressing in the wrong direction."

Suzuki sits

Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki was available to pinch hit but won't return to catching right away after requiring five stitches Wednesday to close another gash in his chin.

"We all know he's capable of playing with physical adversity, but I'll try to stay away from him," Molitor said. "It's got to be a little frustrating, the fact it keeps happening. You take a foul tip and you reach down and you find a little flesh on your fingers."

Suzuki's chin opened up slightly last week at home, Molitor said, but that was "more superficial" than what sent him off the field in the eighth inning Wednesday. Molitor also downplayed the possibility of cosmetic surgery this offseason for Suzuki to close up the wound permanently.

"The body is pretty resilient," he said. "I can't imagine that's going to be a long-term issue for him."

Dress-up time

A large contingent of Twins rookies were made to dress up in silly clothes for the flight to New York, as per baseball tradition.

The costume for rookie pitchers was bright yellow crash-test dummy suits. Australian infielder James Beresford got the clichéd furry kangaroo outfit, while Byron Buxton and Max Kepler wore skin-tight Bert and Ernie costumes from Sesame Street.

Even though Kepler is the taller of the two, Buxton was cast as Bert.

"I think it's because of my hair," Buxton said with a laugh.

A clubhouse attendant had to cut eyeholes for Kepler so he could see where he was going.

Briefly

After missing four games with a recurrence of his sore quadriceps, Joe Mauer was back in the Twins' lineup at designated hitter on Thursday. He went 0 for 4 with a strikeout and could see time at first base over the weekend during an interleague series in New York. "Joe says he feels pretty good," Molitor said. "We'll see how he gets through the day. We talked about the possibilty of playing a little bit in New York if things go smoothly."

After working back-to-back days 12 times in the first half, reliever Ryan Pressly, 27, has been asked to do so just six times since the all-star break, twice in September. Leading the American League with 69 appearances, the right-hander is unlikely to work on consecutive days again this year, Paul Molitor suggested. "We're going to pick our spots when we have a chance to win games," Molitor said.

