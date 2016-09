MOORHEAD—Carly Masloski recorded a team-high 14 kills in MSUM's 3-0 win over Minot State on Tuesday, at Alex Nemzek Hall.

Makayla Wenzel tallied 33 assists and Monica Vega added 18 digs in the win for the Dragons.

MSUM is now 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The Dragons travel to Bismarck to take on Mary at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.