Metro high school soccer roundups

Mohamed Hamza of West Fargo turns the ball around in front of Hussein Mohamed of West Fargo Sheyenne during their soccer game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at West Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

WEST FARGO—Mahamed Osman scored four goals to propel West Fargo to a 5-1 Eastern Dakota Conference win over West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lodoen Center Field.

Telvin Vah scored the Packers other goal while assisting on one of Osman's. Kyle Holoien gave the Mustangs their lone goal of the game.

West Fargo is now 6-1-1 in the EDC and 10-1-1 overall.

Sheyenne moves to 0-5-2 in the EDC and 1-9-1 overall.

Fargo South 5, Fargo North 0

FARGO—Abdalazizi Lubungo recorded two goals and an assist in Fargo South's 5-0 EDC win over Fargo North on Tuesday.

Tate Simpson and Francese Manya each added a goal for the Bruins.

Fargo North is 0-6-1 in the EDC and 1-9-1 overall.

Fargo South is 4-0-4 in the EDC and 5-3-4 overall.

Moorhead at Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Alhasan Alomar netted a late goal to push Moorhead over Bemidji 1-0 on Thursday.

With the win, the Spuds move to 6-2.

Fargo Shanley 2, Grand Forks Central 0

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Jake Reinholz tallied two goals in Shanley's 2-0 EDC win over Grand Forks Central on Tuesday.

Max Busch and TJ Anderson each recorded an assist.

Shanley is 7-0-1 in the EDC and 11-0-2 in the overall.

Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo Davies 2

FARGO—Luca Gardner scored a goal 72nd-minute goal to push Grand Forks Red River over Fargo Davies 3-2 in EDC play on Thursday.

Mason Brekke and Melvin Dennis each tallied a goal for the Eagles.

Noah Sahr saved six shots in the loss.

Fargo Davies is now 3-5-0 in the EDC and 6-5-1 overall.