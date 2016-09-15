Metro high school volleyball roundups

FARGO—Emily Dietz recorded 12 kills in Fargo Shanley's 3-2 EDC win over Fargo Davies on Thursday.

Kenzee Langlie recorded 45 assists and Elise Schumacher tallied 14 kills in the loss for the Eagles.

Katie Roberts added 10 kills and 20 assists for the Deacons.

Fargo Davies is 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the EDC.

Shanley is now 4-2 in the EDC and 10-3 overall.

Moorhead 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

MOORHEAD—Moorhead picked up a 3-2 non-conference win over West Fargo Sheyenne in volleyball on Thursday.

Kalli Hegerle tallied 15 kills and Casey Coste added 22 digs for the Mustangs.

West Fargo Sheyenne is 10-3 overall and 5-0 in the EDC.

Fargo North 3, Grand Forks Central 0

FARGO—Alexis Bachmeier and Elise Bakke both tallied nine kills to lead Fargo North over Grand Forks Central 3-0 in EDC play.

Emma Bartleson tallied 17 assists in the win.

Fargo North moved to 5-2 in the EDC and 9-4 overall.

Devils Lake 3, Fargo South 1

FARGO—Devils Lake picked up an 3-1 EDC win over Fargo South on Thursday.

Anna Brakke tallied 17 kills and Claire Johnson recorded 42 assists in the loss.

Fargo South is 1-5 in the EDC and 2-9 overall.

Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo 0

GRAND FORKS—Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 3-0 in an EDC matchup on Thursday.

Tianna Pfaff paced the Packers with seven kills.

Taylor Morris recorded 22 assists in the loss.

West Fargo is now 1-5 in the EDC and 8-9 overall.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Richland 2

COLFAX, N.D. --Emily Teigen's 26 kills paced Fargo Oak Grove to a 3-2 win over Richland on Thursday.

Marley Holt added 21 kills and Emily Card tallied 50 assists in the win.

Kelyn Johnson recorded 15 digs for the Grovers.