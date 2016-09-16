NDSU vs. Iowa, a tailgater's guide
I had the oppurtunity to run into former North Dakota State defensive back Christian Dudzik in late August. We chatted for awhile about Bison football and I asked him a question regarding the significance of playing a ranked Iowa team. The hypothetical I put out there was, “If NDSU beats Iowa, is that win bigger than the win over Kansas State?”
He pondered it for a while and finally said yes. Tough for a guy who played in NDSU’s biggest regular season victory in school history to concede it to a potential victory in the future.