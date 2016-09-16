NDSU vs. Iowa has made for a whirlwind week for the Taylors

Gene Taylor, Iowa Deputy Director of Athletics and former North Dakota State Athletic Director, stands in front of the Hawkeyes logo on the Dale and Marilyn Howard Family Pavilion Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's a house in conflict and it appears the father is the only one who will be loyal to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Sept. 17. That's because Gene Taylor is the deputy athletic director at the school that signs his paychecks.

As for the rest of the family? Gene says his wife, Cathy, is going to wear gold — a show of neutrality since Iowa and North Dakota State both claim it as a school color. Son Jared is all about NDSU since he was a Bison ballboy and grew up watching the program.

Casey, the Taylors' daughter, will not be allowed in any Kinnick Stadium suite that has an Iowa affiliation on Saturday because she'll be wearing green. She's going to graduate from NDSU this year with a degree in sport management.

"A lot of people have been questioning my loyalty to the Bison," she said. "What color are you wearing? I'm like, are you kidding? I've been in NDSU stuff since I was 6 years old and I'm not going to switch now."

She's so all-in with NDSU on this game that she's advocating that her father sleep outside this weekend. It's all in fun, of course.

And that in a nutshell is what this week has been about for Gene, who ironically as the NDSU athletic director in 2011 scheduled this game with Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, a former Bison football player from the 1980s.

"I never thought when I scheduled it I would be sitting 'here' watching the game," Taylor said, "but it's good that it's here."

These days, the office for Taylor is a modern facility with large windows adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye basketball arena. There are still remnants of his 13 years at NDSU, like a glass-enclosed case with three FCS national title rings or a print of the ESPN "College GameDay" crew when the show was in Fargo.

There is also a football from last year's Rose Bowl, a reference to Iowa playing in the historic game.

"I was a Rose Bowl fan since I was a kid, it seemed like it was the one game that you always watched," he said. "There were times when the game started that I looked around and said, 'Man, I'm at the Rose Bowl.'"

In some ways, being the second in command of an athletic department is easier on the nerves. That thought hit Gene during the 2014 season when Iowa had some football struggles. In 2009 when the Bison went 3-8, it was Taylor who took a lot of the criticism from fans.

That's not always the case at Iowa.

"When we were struggling that first year and I would look at Gary's phone and emails and then look at mine, his were much more negative than mine," Taylor said. "I have the stress that I want to win and I'm excited about winning but I don't have the pressure that Gary does."

On Saturday, Taylor will watch the game from the field like he always did at NDSU. At halftime, he'll go up to the Iowa suites and visit with some donors but then it will be back on the field for the second half.

And when the game is over, at least a year's worth of buildup to the game with friends connected to Fargo will also be over.

"It sounds weird but it's like looking forward to Christmas," Gene said. "It's going to get here and before you know it, it will be over."

At least by Sunday, he won't have to sleep in the garage.