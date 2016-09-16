Area college volleyball roundups

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Symone Abbott led Northwestern to a 3-1 win over NDSU with 16 kills.

Gabrielle Hazen and Rafae Strobos each added 12 kills in the win for Northwestern.

Brianna Rasmusson recorded 49 assists and Mikaela Purnell added 26 digs in the loss for NDSU.

With the loss, the Bison fall to a 2-9 record.

Concordia-Moorhead at Nike/Eastbay Fall Classic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.—Anna Berghoefer recorded nine kills for St. Norbert in its 3-2 win over Concordia at the Nike/Eastbay Fall Classic on Friday.

Helen Hecht added 21 assists and 14 digs in the win for St. Norbert.

Emily Friedrich led Concordia with 15 kills and Jena Klaphake added 32 assists in the loss for Concordia.

In the second game, Concordia lost in five sets to Lakeland College.

Concordia is now 3-5 on the year.