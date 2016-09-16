Weah runs wild as Spuds claim first win of the season

Sam Entzion and Luke Gulbranson of Moorhead stop Christopher Belling of Sartell-Saint Stephen during the Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, game in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Otis Weah of Moorhead dashes down the field to score a first quarter touchdown against Sartell-Saint Stephen during the Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, game in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD—Larry Knutson has been broadcasting Moorhead High School athletic events since 1979. Friday night at Jim Gotta Stadium, the longtime radio announcer handed out the game ball for Moorhead's football game with Sartell-St. Stephen.

Moorhead head coach Kevin Feeney might want Knutson to hand out the game ball more often. The Spuds claimed their first win of the season with a 24-8 victory at rain-soaked Jim Gotta Stadium.

"We just needed to get that monkey off our back," Feeney said. "I think tonight we found an identity as a team. We just wanted to pound the rock."

By that, Feeney meant running the ball. And doing most of the running was junior running back Otis Weah who carried the ball 18 times for 174 yards and touchdown runs of 58 and 62 yards.

"We needed this," Weah said as fireworks exploded in the sky after the game. "We just executed."

The Spuds, who lost the season opener 16-6 to St. Michael-Albertville and suffered a 36-14 loss at Alexandria last week, not only relied on Weah and Sam Grove's 69 yards rushing but some timely defensive turnovers.

The game started about 45 minutes later than the scheduled 7 p.m. start. The Moorhead girls soccer game that was played on Jim Gotta Stadium was delayed because of heavy rainfall, which in turn delayed the start of the football game.

But once it started, Weah—a 5-foot-8, 175-pound running back—was ready to go against a Sartell team that was also looking for its first win.

"He is a big-time player," Feeney said. "We've been waiting for a blowout game like this from him."

Weah opened the scoring when he bounced his run to the outside, sprinted between two tacklers and raced for a 58-yard touchdown. Brady Leach's extra point kick gave the Spuds a 7-0 lead with 2:18 remaining of the first quarter.

"When I saw that hole, I thought that's a wide-open ocean and I got to go," Weah said. "I had perfect blocking from my teammates all night."

Early in the second quarter, Weah stripped the ball from Gavin Reitz to stop a Sartell drive near midfield.

Late in the quarter, after Sartell faked a punt and completed a pass to the Spuds' 21-yard-line, Moorhead's defense came up with another big turnover. This time Luke Gulbranson recovered John Schmidt's bobbled pitch.

With just over one minute remaining of the half, another Sartell turnover set up the Spuds' second score. After Sam Grove recovered Devin Vouk's dropped handoff, the Spuds had the ball on Sartell's 45 with 1:01 remaining.

Bailey Life threw a 19-yard completion to Carter Howell to moved the Spuds to the 18. That's when Weah danced on one foot, spun to his right and ended up gaining nine yards to the 9. But that's where the drive stalled before Leach booted a 26-yard field goal to give the Spuds their 10-0 halftime lead.

The Spuds took their first possession of the second half in for a score. The 40-yard scoring drive ended with Carter Howell's 10-yard touchdown reception to give the Spuds a 17-0 lead with 7:02 remaining of the third quarter.

Then with 3:18 left in the third quarter, Weah broke free again—this time for a 62-yard scoring run that gave the Spuds a 24-0 lead.

"Like I said, my teammates opened up the holes," Weah said.

Sartell 0 0 8 0 —8

Moorhead 7 3 14 0— 24

M-Weah 58 run (Leach kick)

M-Leach 26 FG

M-Howell 10 pass from Life (Leach kick)

M-Weah 62 run (Leach kick)

S-Walz 5 pass from Belling (Schwartz pass from Belling)