Metro High School Football Roundups

GLYNDON, Minn.—Bryce Anderson hauled in two catches for 107 yards and a touchdown as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton moved to 3-0 with the team's 44-24 win over Crookston on Friday.

Ethan Edeen threw for 164 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels.

With the win, D-G-F moves to 3-0 on the year.

Grand Forks Central 29, Fargo North 0

FARGO—Zack Murphy threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns in Grand Forks Central's 29-0 win over Fargo North on Friday.

Zane Miller hauled in three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown for the Knights.

Adam Hummel rushed for 115 yards for the Spartans.

Fargo North moves to 1-1 in the EDC and 1-3 overall.

Fargo South 20, Grand Forks Red River 14

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Fargo South picked up an EDC win over Grand Forks Red River 20-14 on Friday. No other information was provided.

Fargo South is now 1-1 in the EDC and 2-3 overall.

Fargo Shanley 45, Enderlin-Maple Valley 14

ENDERLIN, N.D.—Fargo Shanley defeated Enderlin-Maple Valley 45-14 on Friday. No other information was provided.