What FBS team will be the next one to schedule the Bison?
After North Dakota State's stunning 23-21 win over No. 11-ranked Iowa Saturday, Sept. 17, the common question among television commentators was: What FBS teams want to schedule the Bison?
The Bison have now beaten their last six FBS opponents. Evidently, Oregon and Colorado are still willing to schedule the Bison, but those games won't take place until 2020 and 2024.
So while the Bison have no scheduled games with FBS opponents for the next three seasons, here's a look at what they have done against FBS big boys since moving to Division I—an impressive 9-3 record.
2006: 29-24 win at Ball State; 10-9 loss at Minnesota
2007: 44-14 win at Central Michigan; 27-21 win at Minnesota
2008: 16-13 loss at Wyoming
2009: 34-17 loss at Iowa State
2010: 6-3 win at Kansas
2011: 37-24 win at Minnesota
2012: 22-7 win at Colorado State
2013: 24-21 win at Kansas State
2014: 34-14 win at Iowa State
2016: 23-21 win at Iowa