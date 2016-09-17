What FBS team will be the next one to schedule the Bison?

King Frazier of North Dakota State tries to slip through the Iowa defense during their football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Easton Stick of North Dakota State looks for an opening against Iowa during their football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

After North Dakota State's stunning 23-21 win over No. 11-ranked Iowa Saturday, Sept. 17, the common question among television commentators was: What FBS teams want to schedule the Bison?

The Bison have now beaten their last six FBS opponents. Evidently, Oregon and Colorado are still willing to schedule the Bison, but those games won't take place until 2020 and 2024.

So while the Bison have no scheduled games with FBS opponents for the next three seasons, here's a look at what they have done against FBS big boys since moving to Division I—an impressive 9-3 record.

2006: 29-24 win at Ball State; 10-9 loss at Minnesota

2007: 44-14 win at Central Michigan; 27-21 win at Minnesota

2008: 16-13 loss at Wyoming

2009: 34-17 loss at Iowa State

2010: 6-3 win at Kansas

2011: 37-24 win at Minnesota

2012: 22-7 win at Colorado State

2013: 24-21 win at Kansas State

2014: 34-14 win at Iowa State

2016: 23-21 win at Iowa