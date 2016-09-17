Cory Ambrose of Minnesota State University Moorhead runs into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown during the Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, game at MSUM. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Cory Ambrose of Minnesota State University Moorhead escapes a tackle by Tristan Beyer and Marcus McCoy of Upper Iowa and heads for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, game at MSUM. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Carson Zarak of Minnesota State University Moorhead knocks down Upper Iowa ball carrierRyan Parmely after slipping by MSUM's Jeremiah Ary during the Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, game at MSUM. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Damon Gibson of Minnesota State University Moorhead carries while avoiding Upper Iowa's Marcus McCoy during the Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, game at MSUM. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD—By nearly all reasoning, Minnesota State Moorhead's football team should have fell short Saturday, Sept. 17, at Alex Nemzek Stadium.

Upper Iowa outrushed the Dragons 158 yards to 94. The Dragons sent out a second quarterback after MSUM gained only 19 yards in its first three possessions of the second half. Upper Iowa even drove 69 yards in 12 plays in the final two minutes to set up a game-winning field goal.

The cards were stacked against the Dragons in almost every way. This team bent plenty, but it didn't break when it counted most.

Upper Iowa missed a go-ahead 25-yard field goal wide left with four seconds remaining and the entire Dragons sideline celebrated as they escaped with a 23-21 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win.

And on that last drive, Dragons head coach Steve Laqua couldn't help but think about MSUM's failed two-point try back in the first quarter. If the Dragons had went for the extra point, that field goal might have meant overtime instead of a loss.

He felt fortunate it didn't end up haunting him.

"As a coach, you take a lot of responsibility on the decisions you make for the success or failure of the season," Laqua said. "That was one was one where it was certainly on my shoulders. Thank goodness 'Lady Luck' found our side today."

Late in the fourth quarter, the Dragons ran the clock down to 1:46 remaining and Upper Iowa took over at its own 23-yard line. Peacocks backup quarterback Brent Lammers orchestrated a drive to get his team down to MSUM's 8-yard line.

Going into the game, middle linebacker Aaron Bohl kept thinking about MSUM's loss to Upper Iowa two years ago in which the Peacocks dropped 30 points on the Dragons in the fourth quarter. This game nearly slipped out of the Dragons' fingers as well.

But Brady Beuschel shanked his kick to left, and the Dragons were called for unsportsmanlike conduct for storming the field in jubilation.

"I'll admit it, before the game, I was thinking about it," Bohl said of the previous matchup. "That was a tough game two years ago. ... This time, I'm glad we got it. We pulled it out."

Despite never having the lead, Upper Iowa's running game kept the Peacocks (0-3, 0-3) close. Derrick Portis, who played in his first game back from a concussion earlier in the season, toted the ball 25 times for 139 yards and all three of the Peacocks' touchdowns.

Still, Portis was looking for the win most of all.

"It hurts to lose by two points," Portis said. "It's not one person's fault either. We just should've got it."

Things went well for the Dragons (2-1, 2-1 NSIC) in the first half. Starting quarterback Demetrius Carr hit Damon Gibson midway through the first quarter and Cory Ambrose midway in the second quarter for touchdowns. A Joe Tjosvold 28-yard field goal just before halftime would set the Dragons up with a 16-7 lead going into halftime.

But after three stalled drives to start the second half, including two three-and-outs, Laqua gave the nod to quarterback Jake Hodge. The senior who was coming back from shoulder and hip surgery gave the Dragons offense new life—just enough to get the win.

"We needed this win to get the momentum back to us," Hodge said. "We've got (Minnesota State) Mankato next week, and hopefully we can just carry the momentum."

Hodge ended the game 8 of 13 passing for 67 yards and an interception to go with 23 rushing yards while Carr was 16 of 25 for 141 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Laqua wouldn't say who would be the starter next week at Mankato.

Though after how his team barely won, it was tough for the coach to catch his breath and speak at all.

"I just need a chance to decompress, I'm not going to lie," Laqua said with a smile. "For my own peace of mind, I'm glad we could get away with a win."

UI 0 7 7 7

MSUM 6 10 0 7

MSUM—Gibson 9 pass from Carr (pass failed)

UI—Portis 1 run (Beuschel kick)

MSUM—Ambrose 12 pass from Carr (Tjosvold kick)

MSUM—Tjosvold 28 field goal

UI—Portis 52 run (Beuschel kick)

MSUM—Stone 1 run (Tjosvold kick)

UI—Portis 10 run (Beuschel kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: UI, Portis 25-139, Parmely 6-10, Lammers 10-9, Lehman 1-0. MSUM, Stone 26-81, Hodge 6-23, Braaten 2-11, Sweep 4-9.

Passing: UI, Lammers 24-43-2 202 yards, Freidhof 1-1-0 5 yards. MSUM, Carr 16-25-0 141 yards, Hodge 8-13-1 67 yards.

Receiving: UI, Lehman 6-38, Edmonds 4-32, Esswein 3-66, Amis 3-22, Parmely 3-17, Wrage 2-18, Portis 2-3, Dittmer 1-6, MacTaggart 1-5. MSUM, Gibson 11-101, Braaten 5-35, Ambrose 3-35, Richter 2-19, Stone 2-14, Moore 1-4.