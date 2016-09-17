Search
    Metro High School Soccer Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:20 p.m.

    Boys

    Moorhead 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1

    MOORHEAD—Suleiman Ali tallied a goal and two assists as Moorhead defeated St. Michael-Albertville 3-1 on Saturday.

    Noah Yak added a goal and an assist and Jake Holtgrewe recorded a goal for the Spuds.

    Moorhead is now 7-2 on the season.

    Girls

    Moorhead 7, Grand Rapids 1

    MOORHEAD—Allison Ulness and Taylor Radeck both recorded two goals in Moorhead's 7-1 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday.

    Marissa Herdt tallied eight saves for the Spuds.

