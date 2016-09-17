Metro High School Soccer Roundups
Boys
Moorhead 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1
MOORHEAD—Suleiman Ali tallied a goal and two assists as Moorhead defeated St. Michael-Albertville 3-1 on Saturday.
Noah Yak added a goal and an assist and Jake Holtgrewe recorded a goal for the Spuds.
Moorhead is now 7-2 on the season.
Girls
Moorhead 7, Grand Rapids 1
MOORHEAD—Allison Ulness and Taylor Radeck both recorded two goals in Moorhead's 7-1 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Marissa Herdt tallied eight saves for the Spuds.