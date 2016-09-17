Metro High School Soccer Roundups

MOORHEAD—Suleiman Ali tallied a goal and two assists as Moorhead defeated St. Michael-Albertville 3-1 on Saturday.

Noah Yak added a goal and an assist and Jake Holtgrewe recorded a goal for the Spuds.

Moorhead is now 7-2 on the season.

Girls

Moorhead 7, Grand Rapids 1

MOORHEAD—Allison Ulness and Taylor Radeck both recorded two goals in Moorhead's 7-1 win over Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Marissa Herdt tallied eight saves for the Spuds.