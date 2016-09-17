Area College Volleyball Roundups

BISMARCK—Lauren Randall collected 30 kills in Mary's 3-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.

Carly Masloski led the Dragons with 14 kills and two blocks.

Makayla Wenzel added 37 assists in the loss.

MSUM is now 1-1 in the NSIC and 6-4 overall.

North Dakota State at UNI Tournament

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Jaelyn Keene recorded a match-high 16 kills as Illinois State defeated North Dakota State 3-0 at the second day of the UNI Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Emily Minnick paced the Bison with 10 kills and two blocks. Hadley Steffen added nine kills and nine digs.

The Bison continue play tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, against Northern Iowa.

Concordia at Wisconsin-Eau Claire Tournament

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.—Kelly Cefalu tallied 13 kills as Wisconsin-Stevens Point defeated Concordia 3-0 on Saturday at the Nike/Eastbay Fall Classic.

Haley Cuppett recorded seven kills in the loss for the Cobbers.

In the second match, Concordia fell to Wisconsin-Eau Claire 3-0.

Emily Friedrich recorded eight kills and Jena Klaphake added 14 assists in the loss.

Concordia is now 3-7 on the season.