    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:31 p.m.

    Men

    Macalester 3, Concordia 0

    ST. PAUL—Elliot Cassutt recorded two goals and Charlie Spurr added another as Macalester topped Concordia 3-0 on Saturday.

    Ben Glogoza stopped 11-of-14 shots for the Cobbers.

    Concordia is now 2-3-1 overall and 0-2 in the MIAC.

    Women

    Minnesota State-Moorhead 2, Southwest Minnesota State 1

    MOORHEAD—Annika Greaney scored in the 84th minute to boost Minnesota State-Moorhead over Southwest Minnesota State 2-1 on Saturday.

    Jessica Johnson tallied the other goal for the Dragons.

    Reagan VonBerge recorded seven saves in the win.

    MSUM is now 1-0 in the NSIC and 2-2 overall.

    Concordia 1, Macalester 1 (2 OT)

    ST. PAUL—Concordia and Macalester battled to a double-overtime tie on Saturday in MIAC women's soccer.

    Alexandra Jones scored the lone goal for the Cobbers.

    Emily Wendorff picked up an assist.

    Concordia is now 0-3-3 overall and 0-1-1 in the MIAC.

