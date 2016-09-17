Area College Soccer Roundups

ST. PAUL—Elliot Cassutt recorded two goals and Charlie Spurr added another as Macalester topped Concordia 3-0 on Saturday.

Ben Glogoza stopped 11-of-14 shots for the Cobbers.

Concordia is now 2-3-1 overall and 0-2 in the MIAC.

Women

Minnesota State-Moorhead 2, Southwest Minnesota State 1

MOORHEAD—Annika Greaney scored in the 84th minute to boost Minnesota State-Moorhead over Southwest Minnesota State 2-1 on Saturday.

Jessica Johnson tallied the other goal for the Dragons.

Reagan VonBerge recorded seven saves in the win.

MSUM is now 1-0 in the NSIC and 2-2 overall.

Concordia 1, Macalester 1 (2 OT)

ST. PAUL—Concordia and Macalester battled to a double-overtime tie on Saturday in MIAC women's soccer.

Alexandra Jones scored the lone goal for the Cobbers.

Emily Wendorff picked up an assist.

Concordia is now 0-3-3 overall and 0-1-1 in the MIAC.