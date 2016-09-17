Area College Soccer Roundups
Men
Macalester 3, Concordia 0
ST. PAUL—Elliot Cassutt recorded two goals and Charlie Spurr added another as Macalester topped Concordia 3-0 on Saturday.
Ben Glogoza stopped 11-of-14 shots for the Cobbers.
Concordia is now 2-3-1 overall and 0-2 in the MIAC.
Women
Minnesota State-Moorhead 2, Southwest Minnesota State 1
MOORHEAD—Annika Greaney scored in the 84th minute to boost Minnesota State-Moorhead over Southwest Minnesota State 2-1 on Saturday.
Jessica Johnson tallied the other goal for the Dragons.
Reagan VonBerge recorded seven saves in the win.
MSUM is now 1-0 in the NSIC and 2-2 overall.
Concordia 1, Macalester 1 (2 OT)
ST. PAUL—Concordia and Macalester battled to a double-overtime tie on Saturday in MIAC women's soccer.
Alexandra Jones scored the lone goal for the Cobbers.
Emily Wendorff picked up an assist.
Concordia is now 0-3-3 overall and 0-1-1 in the MIAC.