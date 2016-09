ARDEN HILLS, Minn.—Michael Herzog rushed for 93 yards and touchdown as Concordia ran past Bethel 21-13 on Saturday in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football.

Jason Montonye added a touchdown on the ground for the Cobbers.

Matt Connelly caught four passes for 37 yards in the win.

Concordia is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the MIAC.