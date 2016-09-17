Mets tally walk-off win over Twins

Sep 17, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana (54) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK—Curtis Granderson's second extra-inning homer of the game, a solo shot with two outs in the 12th inning, lifted the New York Mets to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night at Citi Field.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 11th on a leadoff homer by Bryon Buxton, but Granderson homered leading off the bottom of the inning. The Mets loaded the bases with two outs before Jose Reyes struck out.

In the bottom of the 12th, Michael Tonkin got the first two outs before left-hander Ryan O'Rourke (0-1) entered to face the lefty-hitting Granderson, who homered on a 3-2 pitch to set off a wild celebration.

With their second straight win, the Mets (79-69) ensured they would remain at least two games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the National League's second wild card.

Left-hander Josh Edgin (1-0) earned the win with a hitless 12th. Yoenis Cespedes had an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Eddie Rosario homered in the fourth for the Twins (55-94), who must go 8-5 the rest of the way to avoid the franchise's first 100-loss season since 1982. Brian Dozier's infield single in the third inning extended his hitting streak to 21 games.

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana left in line for the victory after throwing seven scoreless innings. Santana retired the first 11 batters he faced and allowed four hits and two walks while striking out nine. It was the third straight start in which Santana exited with a lead only to watch the Twins bullpen squander it.

Santana wriggled out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth when he struck out Rene Rivera and induced Kelly Johnson to popout to short. He also escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the seventh when he struck out pinch-hitter Michael Conforto.

Mets right-hander Seth Lugo, who won his four previous starts, gave up one run, four hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings.