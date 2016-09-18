King Frazier of North Dakota State carries against Iowa during their football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

IOWA CITY, Iowa—The career path of North Dakota State running back King Frazier started with a wal-on shot at the University of Nebraska, where the hope was to be among the top running backs in the large stadiums of the Big Ten Conference. There were several detours to that dream, but he finally got his wish on Saturday, Sept. 17.

He was the best running back in front of 70,585 fans at Kinnick Stadium.

The Bison senior came within one yard of reaching 100 against the University of Iowa, a 23-21 upset win that was a major talking point in college football over the weekend. He was given the opportunity in the post-game press conference to reference his Cornhusker career that didn't pan out like he had hoped, if his production against Iowa was an FBS proving point of sorts for him, but he only went back one week—instead of three years.

He said his performance in the overtime win over Eastern Washington was disappointing.

"It was a chip on my shoulder because last week I didn't play my best ball," Frazier said. "So I had to come out this week and make a statement."

NDSU's statement win was reflected in the Associated Press top 25 poll. Earlier in the morning, the AP—in response to a question by poll voters—that the Bison were eligible for votes in the FBS poll. They came in outside the top 25, at No. 27.

Frazier was a big reason why. If there was too much shaking and baking the first two games, then that style was put to rest against the Hawkeyes. Frazier, and the rest of the Bison backs for that matter, were noticeably more north-south on Saturday.

When the Bison needed some tough yards in the fourth quarter, they went to Frazier.

Second-and-10 from the Iowa 48-yard line? Frazier got 10 yards up the middle. Third-and-4 from the 31? Frazier got six. Fourth-and-two from the 17? Frazier picked up three with an impressive second effort into a pile.

"I'm so proud with King today in the way he ran, all those backs did," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "We stuck it up in there, we didn't pitter-patter with our feet. We came hungry and those backs ran exceptionally hard."

That Frazier-sparked drive led to the Bison pulling within 21-20 on Easton Stick's seven-yard touchdown pass to Chase Morlock. The Bison missed on the two-point conversion, but got the ball back thanks to a Bison three-and-out defensive stand.

Then it was Stick's turn. He took a quarterback draw 29 yards where he didn't let the first attempted tackle bring him down.

"They're a big, tough physical group and their backs run hard," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "The perimeter guys block really well, so they put a lot of pressure on you. Our fits weren't great; I think we missed a few tackles from the sideline. But credit goes to them. They're a good football team."

The final rushing stats almost defied the laws of a Big Ten title favorite vs. an FCS school. Iowa's top gainer was LeShun Daniels with 29 yards on 14 attempts. The Hawkeyes averaged 1.4 yards per carry.

Frazier averaged 6.2 in his 16 attempts. Bruce Anderson had 7.8 per attempt, Lance Dunn 5.5 and Morlock 5.0. Frazier, Dunn and Stick all had at least one run equal to Daniels' high output of 29 yards for the game.

"I have to thank coach Polasek for trusting us and believing in us," Frazier said of offensive coordinator Tim Polasek. "That's big and important. The (offensive line) up front did a tremendous job and we took advantage of the holes."

For the record, Frazier totaled just 44 yards his entire redshirt freshman season with Nebraska in 2013 before transferring. At least for one game, he proved against Iowa he belonged in a Big Ten setting.

"I thought today was good for us," Frazier said.