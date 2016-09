CEDAR FALLS, IOWA—Heather Hook paced Northern Iowa with 32 assists in the team's 3-0 victory over NDSU.

Kendyl Sorge recorded 18 digs and Lindsey Schulz added 11 kills for the Panthers.

Hadley Steffen registered 10 kills and Mikaela Purnell added 18 digs for the Bison.

NDSU falls to a 2-11 record with the loss.