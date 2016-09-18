Area College Soccer Roundups

WILMINGTON, N.C.—Serenity Waters scored one goal and added one assist for UNCW in the team's 2-0 win over NDSU.

Callie McClain recorded one goal and Katie McGrath added one assist for UNCW.

The Bison were unable to register a shot on goal.

With the loss, NDSU falls to 4-5 overall.

Sioux Falls 1, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

MOORHEAD—Alexa D'Acunto scored the lone goal for Sioux Falls in the team's 1-0 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead Sunday. Nataly Escamilla recorded an assist on D'Acunto's goal.

Reagan VonBerge made seven saves in the loss for the Dragons.

With the loss, MSUM moves to 2-3 overall, and 1-2 in the NSIC.