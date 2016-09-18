Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:15 p.m.

    North Carolina-Wilmington 2, NDSU 0

    WILMINGTON, N.C.—Serenity Waters scored one goal and added one assist for UNCW in the team's 2-0 win over NDSU.

    Callie McClain recorded one goal and Katie McGrath added one assist for UNCW.

    The Bison were unable to register a shot on goal.

    With the loss, NDSU falls to 4-5 overall.

    Sioux Falls 1, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0

    MOORHEAD—Alexa D'Acunto scored the lone goal for Sioux Falls in the team's 1-0 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead Sunday. Nataly Escamilla recorded an assist on D'Acunto's goal.

    Reagan VonBerge made seven saves in the loss for the Dragons.

    With the loss, MSUM moves to 2-3 overall, and 1-2 in the NSIC.

    Explore related topics:sportsMinnesota State-Moorhead soccerNDSU soccer
    Advertisement
    randomness