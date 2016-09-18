Minnesota takes first-half lead over Green Bay

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Fans look out from U.S. Bank Stadium before its inaugural game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Fans walk around U.S. Bank Stadium before its inaugural game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings took charge in its first official half in U.S. Bank Stadium, taking a 10-7 lead in the first half with new signal-caller Sam Bradford leading the offense.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer kept who would line up under center a mystery until Bradford jogged onto the field for the first drive of the game.

The Vikings quarterback was able to shake off some early game jitters to connect on 16 of 23 passes for 175 yards in the first half, including a 44-yard play action pass to Stefon Diggs to set up a Blair Walsh field goal shortly before halftime.

Minnesota broke its offensive touchdown drought in the second quarter with Bradford connecting with Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone with an 8-yard dart. The score was Minnesota's first offensive touchdown since last year's regular-season finale against Green Bay.

The drive lasted 10 plays for 56 yards, as a Danielle Hunter strip sack of Aaron Rodgers had Green Bay punting from their own end zone.

The Vikings nearly gave fans some early fireworks when Davonte Adams fumbled the ball on Green Bay's first play from scrimmage. Andrew Sendejo recovered the ball for the Vikings inside the Packers 20 yard line, but coughed the ball back up to the Packers' Randall Cobb.

The Packers struck first midway through the opening quarter. Aaron Rodgers found Jordy Nelson in the flat for a 1-yard touchdown pass, capping off a drive down a short field thanks to a blocked Jeff Locke punt by wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Minnesota was able to take in the first half despite getting nearly nothing from Adrian Peterson in the first half. The veteran running back tallied just 12 yards on nine carries, with Green Bay often lining up with eight- and nine-man fronts.

Diggs led Vikings receivers with 86 yards on five catches, while Rudolph and Thielen had three catches apiece.

Rodgers connected on eight of his 15 first half passes for 59 yards. Primary receivers Nelson and Cobb combined for seven of those receptions for 56 yards.