IOWA CITY, Iowa - One of the big questions following NDSU's upset win over 13th ranked Iowa on Saturday, was if it would be enough to vault the Bison into the AP top 25 poll.

The Bison received 74 votes, which was not quite enough to crack the top 25 but is a new record for most points received by an FCS team.

They are tied for what would be 27th.

NDSU is ranked ahead of teams such as Boise State, Iowa, Cal, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.