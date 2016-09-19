Follow the Wentz Wagon to Chicago for Monday Night Football

Apr 29, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles first round pick quarterback Carson Wentz during his introduction media conference at NovaCare Complex Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Wentz Wagon rolled into Chicago for Monday Night Football and The Forum is there.

Forum columnist and 970 WDAY talk-show host Mike McFeely will be at Soldier Field tonight to cover Carson Wentz's big night on the national stage. Wentz's Philadelphia Eagles will play the Chicago Bears in a nationally televised game.