Recreation scoreboard

High game: Matt Clark 290, Tim Cusey 279, Mike Jones 277, Ryan O'Keefe 259, Brent Morin 258, Ben Sorgert 257, Matt K. 257, Tim Hoye 254, Denny Palowski 251, Mark Lewis 251.

Women

High series: Alexis Barton 594, Jessica Smallarz 576, Nadine Swee 558, Haley Nudell 546, Julie Grant 529, 500, Jeanette Trotter 527, Michelle Biver 524, Jocelyn Nitzkoski 521, Cindy Liudahl 519, MJ Jones 500.

High game: Alexis Barton 245, Michelle Borowicz 235, Jessica Smallarz 214, 202, Nadinee Swee 211, Jocelyn Nitzkorski 208.

Seniors

High series: Cliff Hagen 580, Rick Vanderford 562, Larry Ramstad 501.

High game: Cliff Hagen 208, Rick Vanderford 200, 200.

The Bowler

Men

High series: Ken Schneider 716, Larry Bormann 678, David Corneliusen 676, John Urbanec 671, Keanen Aust 654, Scott Handlos 631, Ted McKinney Jr. 630, Bob Lewis 623, Archie Haus 620, Dallas Elhard 614.

High game: Ken Schneider 289, John Urbanec 267, Randy Hartog 248, Larry Bormann 246, David Corneliusen 238, Archie Haus 237, Keanen Aust 230, Tom Savageau 228, Ted McKinney Jr. 227, Scott Handlos 226.

Women

High series: Emily Peterson 615, Erica Hendrickson 580, Kathy Pausch 543, Candy Herzog 531, Carmen Johnson 526, Karla Isley 518, Katie Unterseher 511, Linda Carico 508, Rhonda Hoge 507, Sonja Harasim 506.

High game: Emily Peterson 248, Erica Hendrickson 212, Patti Stedman 210, Katie Unterseher 202, Carmen Johnson 199, Candy Herzog 198, Kathy Pausch 194, Rhonda Hoge 194, Julie Schoenecker 191, Linda Carico 190.

Senior men

High game: Ted Hawken 178, John Davis 154, Wes Dunford 151.

Senior women

High series: Laurie Paulsen 384, Dorothy Meyer 383.

High game: Laurie Paulsen 148, Dorothy Meyer 144, Marilyn Messner 138.

Junior Major's 15-18

High series: Austen Johnson 522, Eric Trefethren 469, Jemsey Ricehill 468, Max Sunderlin 455, Taylor Thompson 448, Laura Holston 447, Brent Pesce 418.

High game: Austen Johnson 197, Brent Pesce 171, Jemsey Ricehill 171, Max Sunderlin 168, Taylor Thompson 166, Eric Trefethren 163, Cassidy Peterson 155.

Junior 12-14

High series: Anakin Bruesch 550, Christian Abraham 476, Jordan Pesce 419, Brady Johnson 387, Kyle Hagen 364, Brayden Johnson 341, Dylan McIntyre 331.

High game: Anakin Bruesch 203, Christian Abraham 177, Jordan Pesce 167, Brayden Johnson 135, Brady Johnson 134, Kyle Hagen 132, Dylan McIntyre 121.

Preps 9-11

High series: Ryker Bruesch 357, Rylie Burrow 329, Isabelle Sunderlin 325, Lily Burow 312, Jack Rick 295, Max Rick 280, Ryder Solem 271.

High game: Ryker Bruesch 143, Isabelle Sunderlin 130, Rylie Burow 123, Drew Albrecht 115, Jake Nelson 111, Max Rick 111, Jack Rick 106.

Bantam 8-and-under

High series: Avery Jones 270, Asher Jones 118.

High game: Avery Jones 108, Asher Jones 51.

Sunset Lanes

Men

High series: Tim Pausch 722, Matt Lau 711, Andy Schaaf 693, Steve Krabbenhoft 684, Andrew Rausch 679, Tyler Niemann 671, Todd Nelson 665, Wayne Niemann 652, Jason Wang 651, Ken Cummings 647..

High game: Tim Pausch 300, Tyler Niemann 279, Mark Thielbar 266, Tom Schwieger 262, Nick Roerick 259, Brandon Gullekson 254, Jason Wang 250, Wade Tigue 247, Doug Thielbar 246.

Women

High series: Nicole Haffely 580, Katelyn Wendt 568, Jessica Mortenson 546, Tammy Trefethren 537, Pam Mitchell 490.

High game: Nicole Haffely 216, Katelyn Wendt 196, Pam Mitchell 193, Tammy Trefethren 191, Jessica Mortenson 188, Beth Bruggeman 187.

Senior men

High series: Truman Johnson 428, Jack Kritzberger 347.

High game: Jack Kritzberger 158, Truman Johnson 154.

Senior women

High series: Mary Lou Thompson 438, Karen Johnson 415, Donna Suckut 398.

High game: Karen Johnson 169, Mary Lou Thompson 159, Donna Suckut 152.

West Acres Bowl

Men

High series: Taylor Herzog 790, Austin Carlsrud 743, Casey Stavenger 706.

High game: Taylor Herzog 300, Casey Stavenger 299, Austin Carlsurd 285.

Women

High series: Christina Nelson 582, Ally Meyer 568, Becca Olund 544.

High game: Ally Meyer 216, Becca Olund 209, Trudy Ruff 205, Christina Nelson 205.

Stars and Strikes

Junior girls

High series: Allie Wells 531, Sarah Mord 521, Casey Michelsen 486.

High game: Sarah Mord 202, Allie Wells 201, Casey Michelsen 169.

Junior boys

High series: Grant Schaefer 670, Lane Lousenslager 574, Gage Schatz 497.

High game: Grant Schaeger 262, Lane Lousenslager 225, Brock Russell 212.

Men

High series: Austin Montgomery 545, Kevin Gustman 533, Paul Hirchert 525.

High game: Scott Bauer 217, Kevin Gustman 199, Austin Montgomery 198, Jeff Watne 198.

Women

High series: Tina Jorgensen 441, Tami Albert 432, Amanda Welte 426.

High game: Tina Jorgensen 176, Rhonda Sunde 161, Tami Albert 158.

Softball

6

Standings

Fargo Slowpitch Fall league

Monday

Rec 3 & 4: Destroyers 6-0, MTW Towing 5-1, Signature Landscapes 5-1, Sports Bar 4-2,Mid Dakota Wheel Alignment 3-3, CI Sport 3-3, Vic's Bar and Grill #1 2-4, Sandy's Donuts 1-5, Magnum Electric Hustlers 1-5, Goldmark Gold 0-6.

Tuesday

Rec 3: Awesome Llamas 8-0, Chub's Pub #2 7-1, Western State Bank/Taxman 5-3, BHB #1 4-4, Prairie Supply 3-5, Culinex 3-5, Edward Jones 2-6, O'Leary's 0-8.

Rec 4: Luther Ford 7-1, The Bowler 6-2, Town & Country 5-3, Gustafson Law 5-3, Fusion Electric 4-4, John Deere Electronic Solutions 3-5, Designated Drinkers 2-6, Northstar Safety/Custom Decks 0-8.

Wednesday

Rec 2 & Above: Blonde Bombers 5-1, Men's Hair House/Monsta Athletics/The Box/MMB 4-2, Fuzzy Bunnies 4-2, Sickies #1 3-3, Hooligans/Bro-Dude Bombers 1-5, Coaches Corner 1-5.

Rec 3 & 4: The Imports 6-0, Pub West 5-1, Cloverdale/Core Health Chiro 4-2, Gateway Clearance Center 4-2, Strokers 3-3, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 3-3, Old Chicago 2-4,Flying Pigs 2-4, Bernie's Booze and Beards 1-5, Fargo Brewing 0-6.

Thursday

Rec 2 & Above: The Bowler/Golf Addiction 7-1, South University Dental Association 5-3.

Rec 3 & 4 Group A: BHB #2 6-2, JSPK Child Care 5-3, Beyond Concrete/Century Builders 4-4, Becker Financial Services 3-5, Vanoverschelde 1-7, KLJ 1-7.

Rec 3 & 4 Group B: Chub's 6-2, Gateway 5-3, Harwood Saloon 5-3, Vic's Bar & Grill #2 3-5, McNeilus Steel 3-5, Gentzkow 2 2-6.

Running

6

Groups

Thursday group runs with Fargo Running Company. Running starts Thursday at 5:30 a.m. at Fargo Running Company, 1801 45th St. So., Fargo. For more information, visit www.fargorunningcompany.com

Horseshoes

6

Standings

Red River Valley League

Son of Norway 39-24, Doug's Repair 36.5-26.5, Chub's Pub 36.5-26.5, Old School 33.5-29.5, First International Bank & Trust 32-31, Northern Plains Steel 27.5-35.5, U.S. Auto Force 26-37,

Red River Valley Mixed League

Results of division play

Division 1: Conmy Clinkers 15-12, Bell State Bank 14.5-12.5, Haggie's 12.5-14.5, Empire Liquors 12-15, .

Division 2: Labby's Grill & Bar 18-9, Wild Rice 16-11, Dempsey's 14-13, Mint Installations 9-18.

Division 3: Parksite 19-8, SOS Business Solutions 14-13, JC's Corral 12-15, Absolute Service 9-18.

Basketball

6

Tryouts/Clinics

October

8, 15, 22, 29—Moorhead: 7th Annual Dragon Dribblers Basketball Clinic at Minnesota State Moorhead for boys and girls grade preschool through 8th grade. $50 fee. 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29. Walkup registration available. Contact Justin Wieck at (218) 477-2316 or wieck@mnstate.edu

16—Fargo: NDPRO fall tryouts for the 2017 season for girls currently in grades 5-11 will be held at Discovery Middle School. Grades 9-11, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Grades 6-8, noon to 2 p.m.; Grade 5, noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 per player. To register, go to www.ndprobasketball.com, print registration form and mail along with fee to: NDPRO, P.O. Box 10036, Fargo, N.D., 58106.

Tournaments

October

2—Fargo: 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls grade 3 through high school at Fargo Oak Grove High School. $80 per team. Email kyle.card@oakgrovelutheran.com for registration form.

29-30—Fargo: NDPro Fall Basketball Classic for girls grades 3-8 and boys grades 3-8. $150 per team. 3-game guarantee. Contact Tim Jacobson at (701) 306-2506 or go to www.ndprobasketball.com.

November

5-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 6-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us

5-West Fargo: Sheyenne Mustang Girls Travel Basketball Tournament for grades 3-6 at Liberty Middle School. $150 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Brent Hintz at bhintz@west-fargo.k12.nd.us

18-19—Fargo: Murray McManus All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-8 and girls grades 3-5 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

19-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Little Miss Basketball Rec Level Tournament for girls grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Nov. 9 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

December

9-10-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 12th Annual Holiday Classic Youth Tournament for boys grades 5 and 6. $135 entry fee with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805, wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball

10-11-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 12th Annual Holiday Classic Youth Tournament for boys grades 7 and 8. $135 entry fee with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805, wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball

17-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 5-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us.

17-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Classic Boys Basketball Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Dec. 7 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

Januuary

21-Wahpeton, N.D.: Winter Classic Girls Basketball Tournament for grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 11 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

February

4-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Little Guy Basketball Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 25 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

18-Wahpeton, N.D.: YBA Lady Huskie Basketball Tournament for girls grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Feb. 8 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

24-25—Fargo: Jim Hughes All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-5 and girls grades 3-8 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

March

18-Wahpeton, N.D.: Hoop-It-Up Boys Basketball Tournament for grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. March 3 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

Camps

6

September

6-29—Fargo: Sanford POWER preseason hockey training camp for peewee, bantam, U12, U14. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at variable times and locations each session. $250. Registration deadline Aug. 29. Contact Phil Faught at (701) 866-1166 or email phillip.faught@sanfordhealth.org.

12-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall wrestling training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 2. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

12-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER girls basketball training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 2. Contact Sam Thielen at (701) 234-7910 or email samuel.thielen@sanfordhealth.org.

19-Nov. 10—Fargo: Sanford POWER boys basketball training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 9. Contact Kendall Railing at (701) 234-7910 or email kendall.railing@sandfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER preseason hockey camp for high school boys and girls. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at variable times and location each session. $335. Registration deadline Sept. 19. Contact Phil Faught at (701) 866-1166 or email phillip.faught@sanfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 17—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall advanced swim training camp for ages 15-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 16. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 17—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall intermediate swim training camp for ages 11-14. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 16. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

Outdoors

6

Events

September

26-28—Glyndon, Minn.: AKC Hunt Test at North Dakota Retriever Club on Highway 10 between Dilworth and Glyndon. Contact Bob Louiseau at (218) 850-2900 or louiseau@arvig.net.

