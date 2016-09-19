Former North Dakota State runner Maddie Van Beek of Perham, Minn., ranks seventh among professional distance runners in the United States. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—Former North Dakota State All-American distance runner Maddie Van Beek placed fifth Sunday, Sept. 18, at the USATF 5K Championships with a time of 16 minutes, 6 seconds.

Van Beek, a Perham (Minn.) High School graduate, has shown some range in her first full year on the professional running circuit. On Sept. 5, she placed fifth at the USATF 20K Championships and in May, she placed fifth at the USATF 1-Mile Road Championships.

Van Beek currently is ranked in a tie for seventh on the USATF running circuit leader board—a national, yearlong competition to identify the top distance runners in the United States. Van Beek competes professionally for Brooks Running.