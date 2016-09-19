NDSU's DeLuca to have season-ending shoulder surgery

FARGO—North Dakota State lost its best defensive player for the rest of the season. Head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday, Sept. 19, middle linebacker Nick DeLuca will have season-ending surgery to address a shoulder injury.

DeLuca will apply for a medical hardship and Klieman said the hope is he'll return next season. The senior, who played as a true freshman, has a torn labrum suffered in the season opener against Charleston Southern, but still played with it the last two games.

Klieman said he believes it will be at least four months before DeLuca can begin rehabilitation.

His departure means junior Matt Plank will take over at linebacker.

