ST. PAUL, Minn.—Tanaya Reitz, a 2002 Moorhead High School graduate, has been inducted into the St. Thomas University athletic hall of fame.

A standout hockey player at Moorhead, Reitz had a stellar hockey career at St. Thomas where she was an all-conference selection four years. She was a first-team All-American her senior year when she led the nation in scoring for NCAA Division III women's hockey.