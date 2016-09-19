Radloff named director for Fargo Babe Ruth baseball
FARGO—Jesse Radloff has been named the new executive director for Fargo Babe Ruth baseball.
Radloff was a part of the 15-year-old Babe Ruth state championship team in 1994 and the state champion Fargo South High School baseball team in 1996. He also played Fargo Post 2 American Legion baseball. Radloff has been an assistant baseball coach for more than 10 years at Fargo South and West Fargo High Schools.
Fargo Babe Ruth baseball is a non-profit organization for youths ages 7 to 15.