VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Randy Wolden of West Fargo will be one of three who will be inducted into the North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame.

Wolden, Jeff Risk of Minot and Russ Schmeichel of Jamestown are the inductees of the 47th induction class.

Wolden served as a basketball official for 32 years and a football official for 12 years in North Dakota. Wolden, who officiated in five Class A and Class B state tournaments, also officiated college basketball for 27 years.

Schmeichel officiated basketball for 50 years, working about 5,000 games. He was also a football official for 17 years. Risk officiated basketball for 42 years and football for 40 years.