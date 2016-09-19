Vikings lineman to crowd: 'Shut up' when offense is up

MINNEAPOLIS—Guard Alex Boone last month cautioned fans at U.S. Bank Stadium not to make noise when the Vikings are on offense. Evidently, they didn't listen.

So after Sunday night's 17-14 win over the Green Bay Packers before 66,813 in the first regular-season game at the stadium, Boone again spoke up.

"(The crowd noise) was great when the defense was up, it was phenomenal,'' Boone said. "When the offense is up, just shut up. I can't say it any simpler than that. It's starting to screw us up a little bit.''

The Vikings had false-start penalties by tackles Matt Kalil and Andre Smith and guard Brandon Fusco. Boone said crowd noise played a role in that.

"A lot of times we couldn't hear the center (Joe Berger),'' Boone said. "We could barely hear the snap count a couple of times, a couple of false starts because we wouldn't know when the snap was going. I'm not saying it's the fans' fault, but it would be nice if they would just shut up.''

No Minnesota defenders, though, had anything bad to say about the crowd noise.

"It was loud,'' said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. "Fans showed up to open up this stadium. Sunday Night Football. You can't ask for anything more, to get the win against your rival team, it's awesome.''

Defensive tackle Tom Johnson said the crowd played a role in the victory.

"We have the best fans in the league, man,'' Johnson said. "They came out excited and enthused. They definitely came and gave us an extra boost when we needed it.''

Hill: 'Team first'

Shaun Hill's run as the Vikings' starting quarterback lasted one game.

After Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending knee injury, Hill started Minnesota's 25-16 win at Tennessee in the Sept. 11 opener. But in Sunday night's 17-14 win over Green Bay, Hill was back on the bench in favor of Sam Bradford, acquired Sept. 3 from Philadelphia.

Bradford completed 22 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Watching from the sideline, Hill was thrilled.

"I've always put the team first,'' Hill said Monday. "That's always been the approach I've taken. We all benefit from wins, so whatever it takes to get those.''

Hill's selfless attitude has helped him last 15 years in the NFL, most of it as a backup. Hill, Bradford's teammate with the St. Louis Rams in 2014, played a role in working with the quarterback who would end up replacing him as the starter.

"Shaun's a pro's pro,'' said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "I can't tell you how much time (Hill spent with Bradford), but I know they talk a lot when I watch them out here at practice.''

Zimmer sought to keep the identity of Sunday's starter a secret, but it became apparent by the middle of last week that Bradford was likely to get the call. Zimmer told Bradford and Hill during the week who would start, but neither has divulged what day that was.

Hill completed 18 of 33 passes for 236 yards in his start but didn't lead the Vikings to an offensive touchdown. Bradford steered the Vikings to two, throwing an 8-yard TD pass to Kyle Rudolph in the second quarter and a 25-yarder to Stefon Diggs in the third quarter.

"He played very well,'' Hill said. "It looked like he had been here way longer than 15 days, that's for sure. It was very impressive. ... It isn't like walking into a new baseball team and you're a pitcher and you go out there and throw the ball. This is different. This is very hard to come in and do what he did.''

Hill sought to make it a bit less difficult. He regularly worked with Bradford after he was acquired from the Eagles for first- and fourth-round draft picks.

"It was just answering any questions he might have,'' Hill said. "Other than that, it was just game-plan stuff. The quarterback groups I've been around, we've always done it together, film study and things like that."

BRIEFLY

After a hard hit in the third quarter, Johnson went to the sideline and was looked at for a possible concussion. He passed all tests and returned to the game. ... Defensive end Danielle Hunter departed with a knee injury suffered in the third quarter but was able to return. "I'm all right,'' he said after the game. ... The only Vikings who didn't play were quarterback Shaun Hill, guard Zac Kerin and tackleJeremiah Sirles.