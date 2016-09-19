Wentz, Eagles lead Bears at half

Sep 19, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The bright lights and the big stage of Monday Night Football hasn't seemed to phase Carson Wentz so far as he and his Eagle's teammates head into the locker room at Soldier Field in Chicago leading 9-7.

Wentz, who many critics say succeeded in his first NFL start because he faced a lowly Cleveland Browns defense, has had a much more difficult matchup against the 15th ranked Chicago Bears defense tonight.

At half, Carson Wentz is 15-24, 141yds, 0 TD and 0 INT.

Opposing quarterback Jay Cutler finished the first half 10-14, 145 yards, 0 TD and 0 INT.

Wentz thus far as shown poise in the pocket and the keen ability to audible at the line of scrimmage and recognize specific defensive coverages.

Wentz nearly connected on a long touchdown to Jordan Matthews to end the first half, but Matthews couldn't come up with the catch.

Wentz and the Eagles will get the ball to start the second half.