Bison, Eagles fans pack Fargo bar for Wentz's MNF debut

FARGO – Eagles fans were glued to the TV, and national media took notice.

At Frank's Lounge Monday night, there was just about as much Bison green as there was midnight green.

Carson Wentz fans packed the bar to catch the Eagles-Bears game.

The watch party came about when ESPN reached out to a local production company to show Fargo reaction during the game.

That reaction was a mix of pride and excitement for the former Bison star.

Video Arts Studios says it's yet another chance to show off Fargo and NDSU's legacy on a national stage.

Fans here say they'll stay on the Wentz Wagon no matter the outcome of the game.

"A friend of mine just came up to me a minute ago and said, 'Look around here, you created this.' And I say, 'No I didn't. Carson Wentz created this,'" said Mary Ann Phillips, Video Arts Studios.

"You'll see the Bison fans show their support for Carson no matter what because they're pretty dog loyal fans," said Lia Satermo, Fargo.