FARGO—North Dakota State isn't done with ESPN in the wake of its win over Iowa just yet. Running back Chase Morlock will be featured on ESPN's "SportsCenter" as part of its "Big Man on Campus" series tonight, Sept. 20.

The show airs at 5 p.m.

A "SportsCenter" crew was in Fargo after the Bison defeated the Hawkeyes 23-21 on Saturday, a game that was on ESPN2. Morlock is in good company with the "BMOC" episodes—the first two weeks featured Brandon Wilson from the University of Houston and Lamar Jackson from the University of Louisville.