WICHITA, Kan.—Reggie Abercrombie had seven RBIs to lead the Winnipeg Goldeyes to an 11-4 victory against the Wichita Wingnuts in the decisive Game 5 on Monday, Sept. 20, to win the American Association baseball championship at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Abercrombie belted two home runs and added a double as the Goldeyes beat the Wingnuts in the best-of-5 series. Abercrombie capped his big night with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

The Goldeyes, who played in the North Division along with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, made the playoffs as a wild card.