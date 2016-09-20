Search
Standing Rock chairman asks U.N. commission to oppose Dakota Access Pipeline

    Winnipeg Goldeyes power past Wichita to win American Association championship

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:35 p.m.
    American Association baseball.

    WICHITA, Kan.—Reggie Abercrombie had seven RBIs to lead the Winnipeg Goldeyes to an 11-4 victory against the Wichita Wingnuts in the decisive Game 5 on Monday, Sept. 20, to win the American Association baseball championship at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

    Abercrombie belted two home runs and added a double as the Goldeyes beat the Wingnuts in the best-of-5 series. Abercrombie capped his big night with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

    The Goldeyes, who played in the North Division along with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, made the playoffs as a wild card.

