ABERDEEN, S.D.—Ashley Rozell led the way for Northern State with 44 assists, 14 digs and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Lauren McCafferty added 14 kills for the Wolves.

Makayla Wenzel recorded 37 assists and Ellie Rutten had 11 kills for the Dragons.

MSUM is now 1-2 in the NSIC and 6-5 overall.