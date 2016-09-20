Captain Munnerlyn returns to home base in Carolina

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn before a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium last month. Photo by David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—Captain Munnerlyn signed with the Vikings in 2014 but has not left North Carolina behind.

Munnerlyn played for the Carolina Panthers from 2009-13 and maintains a home in Charlotte. When he returns during the offseason, he always hears the same thing.

"They're always saying, 'Come back Captain. Are you coming back?' " the cornerback said. "I'm like, 'No, I'm happy where I'm at. I'm a Minnesota Viking.' "

On Sunday, Munnerlyn again will be in Charlotte, on the visiting sideline for the first time at Bank of America Stadium.

"It's going to be crazy," he said. "It's definitely going to be a little different, but I'm excited about it. I've got a whole lot of fans still there. They treated me well there. They embraced me."

Munnerlyn long has been looking forward to the Vikings' first game at Carolina since 2011. He and Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, a groomsman in Munnerlyn's June wedding, have been bantering about it for months.

Heading into Carolina's game last Sunday against San Francisco, the two chatted on the phone. The Panthers were 0-1 after losing their opener at Denver.

"I said, 'You better beat the 49ers because you don't want to start the season 0-3,' Munnerlyn said. "Since he was in my wedding, we've been talking trash ever since then."

The Panthers beat San Francisco 46-27 to move to 1-1, so Munnerlyn will have to come up with some new material this week.

The Vikings beat Carolina 31-13 at TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 30, 2014, when the temperature was 12 degrees at kickoff.

"It was cold and I knew those guys weren't ready for that atmosphere," Munnerlyn said. "You could see it on some of those guys' faces, and we got them. I've been reminding (Davis) of that game, but he always comes back with (the fact) they made the playoffs that year and we didn't.

"But they went 7-8-1 that year and they won (the NFC South), so that's the only reason why. They weren't that good that year."

The Panthers were in the Super Bowl last season last season; Munnerlyn doesn't have a good retort for that. As for Sunday, He is expecting a relatively warm welcome. During his five seasons with the Panthers, he had seven interceptions and returned five for touchdowns.

"I think it'll be a good (reception)," Munnerlyn said. "I don't think it'll be like one of those when we played against (former Panthers defensive end) Julius Peppers. When he was at Chicago and he came back to Carolina (in 2010), every time he made a play, they booed him. I don't think they'll do me like that."