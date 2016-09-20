Search
    Metro high school soccer roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:27 p.m.

    Fargo Shanley 6, Fargo North 0

    FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored a hat-trick in the first half as Fargo Shanley defeated Fargo North 6-0 in a Eastern Dakota Conference matchup on Tuesday.

    TJ Anderson added a goal and two assists for the Deacons.

    Charles Thielman recorded eight saves for the Spartans.

    Shanley is 8-0-1 in the EDC and 12-0-2 overall.

    Fargo North is now 0-7-1 in the EDC and 1-10-1 overall.

    Fargo South 2, Grand Forks Central 0

    FARGO—Abdalazizi Lubungo scored both goals as Fargo South defeated Grand Forks Central 2-0 in a EDC matchup on Tuesday.

    Abraham Snetter and Alvin Johnson both tallied assists for the Bruins.

    Fargo South is 5-0-4 in the EDC and 6-3-4 overall.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Grand Forks Red River 1

    GRAND FORKS—West Fargo Sheyenne and Grand Forks Red River battled to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

    West Fargo Sheyenne is now 0-5-4 in the EDC and 3-7-4 overall.

    West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 2

    WEST FARGO—West Fargo defeated Fargo Davies 3-2 in EDC play on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

    West Fargo is now 8-1-1 in the EDC and 12-1-1 overall.

    Fargo Davies is now 3-7 in the EDC and 6-7-1 overall.

