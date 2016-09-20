Metro high school soccer roundups

FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored a hat-trick in the first half as Fargo Shanley defeated Fargo North 6-0 in a Eastern Dakota Conference matchup on Tuesday.

TJ Anderson added a goal and two assists for the Deacons.

Charles Thielman recorded eight saves for the Spartans.

Shanley is 8-0-1 in the EDC and 12-0-2 overall.

Fargo North is now 0-7-1 in the EDC and 1-10-1 overall.

Fargo South 2, Grand Forks Central 0

FARGO—Abdalazizi Lubungo scored both goals as Fargo South defeated Grand Forks Central 2-0 in a EDC matchup on Tuesday.

Abraham Snetter and Alvin Johnson both tallied assists for the Bruins.

Fargo South is 5-0-4 in the EDC and 6-3-4 overall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Grand Forks Red River 1

GRAND FORKS—West Fargo Sheyenne and Grand Forks Red River battled to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 0-5-4 in the EDC and 3-7-4 overall.

West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 2

WEST FARGO—West Fargo defeated Fargo Davies 3-2 in EDC play on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

West Fargo is now 8-1-1 in the EDC and 12-1-1 overall.

Fargo Davies is now 3-7 in the EDC and 6-7-1 overall.