Metro high school soccer roundups
Fargo Shanley 6, Fargo North 0
FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored a hat-trick in the first half as Fargo Shanley defeated Fargo North 6-0 in a Eastern Dakota Conference matchup on Tuesday.
TJ Anderson added a goal and two assists for the Deacons.
Charles Thielman recorded eight saves for the Spartans.
Shanley is 8-0-1 in the EDC and 12-0-2 overall.
Fargo North is now 0-7-1 in the EDC and 1-10-1 overall.
Fargo South 2, Grand Forks Central 0
FARGO—Abdalazizi Lubungo scored both goals as Fargo South defeated Grand Forks Central 2-0 in a EDC matchup on Tuesday.
Abraham Snetter and Alvin Johnson both tallied assists for the Bruins.
Fargo South is 5-0-4 in the EDC and 6-3-4 overall.
West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Grand Forks Red River 1
GRAND FORKS—West Fargo Sheyenne and Grand Forks Red River battled to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
West Fargo Sheyenne is now 0-5-4 in the EDC and 3-7-4 overall.
West Fargo 3, Fargo Davies 2
WEST FARGO—West Fargo defeated Fargo Davies 3-2 in EDC play on Tuesday. No other information was provided.
West Fargo is now 8-1-1 in the EDC and 12-1-1 overall.
Fargo Davies is now 3-7 in the EDC and 6-7-1 overall.