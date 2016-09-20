Metro high school volleyball roundups

Moorhead's Brook Carney leps for a shot against Fargo North's Alexis Bachmeier and Maddi Holm at the Spuds gym on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.David Samson / The Forum

MOORHEAD—Brooke Tonsfeldt recorded 15 kills and Kortney Carney added 34 assists to lead Moorhead to a 3-1 win over Fargo North.

Maci Hart totaled 20 digs for the Spuds.

Alexis Bachmeier and Elise Bakke each had eight kills for Fargo North.

Emma Bartleson had 12 assists and Kaia Hudson totaled 28 digs for the Spartans.

Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo South 0

FARGO—Julia Vetter totaled 36 assists along with three blocks to lead Fargo Shanley to a 3-0 win over Fargo South.

Caira Berg and and Emily Dietz each recorded 10 kills for the Deacons.

Abbie Sherva had 14 digs and Claire Johnson added 13 assists for the Bruins.

Fargo Shanley is now 5-2 in the EDC and 11-3 overall.

Fargo South is now 1-6 in the EDC and 5-8 overall.

Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks Red River 1

FARGO—Kylee Bergantine tallied 10 kills and Kenzee Langlie added 33 assists as Fargo Davies defeated Grand Forks Red River 3-1 in an EDC volleyball match on Tuesday.

McKenna Mikkelsen added 39 digs for the Eagles.

Fargo Davies in now 4-3 in the EDC and 8-5 overall.

West Fargo 3, Valley City 1

WEST FARGO—Darian Chwialkowski recorded 17 kills and three aces as West Fargo picked up an EDC win over Valley City 3-1.

Tiana Pfaff added 13 kills for the Packers.

West Fargo is 9-9 overall and 2-5 in the EDC.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Devils Lake 0

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Kalli Hegerle did it all in West Fargo Sheyenne's 3-0 victory over Devils Lake on Tuesday.

Hegerle recorded 11 kills, 11 digs, 12 assists, six aces and 1 block in the win.

Jill Bledsoe added nine kills and 13 digs for the Mustangs.

West Fargo Sheyenne is now 11-3 overall and 6-0 in the EDC.

Fargo Oak Grove 3, Breckenridge 1

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Breckenridge 3-1 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

Norman County East-UH 3, Park Christian 1

MOORHEAD—Norman County East defeated Park Christian 3-1 on Tuesday. No other information was provided.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Hawley 0

GLYNDON, Minn.—Faith Anderson recorded 12 kills and Paige Fabre added 20 digs as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Hawley 3-0 on Tuesday.

Sofia Reno added 15 assists and Shelby Mullikin added five aces for the Rebels.