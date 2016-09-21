New York Post dishes on Carson Wentz’s girlfriend

An image of Carson Wentz and Melissa Uhrich from Wentz's Instagram account (@cj_wentz11) posted about two years ago.

Getting picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, being named their starting quarterback and putting two strong starts under his belt to open the season has turned former North Dakota State phenom Carson Wentz into a bonafide household name.

Now, the increased attention of that fame is starting to creep into Wentz’s personal life. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the New York Post offered a short writeup on his girlfriend, fellow North Dakotan Melissa Uhrich, sifting through Wentz’s Instagram account for photos of the two hunting, playing mini golf and, basically, being a very cute couple.

The topic of a Wentz wedding came up, too, between the high school sweethearts.

“Despite Wentz’s grueling schedule, Uhrich is ready to be an NFL wife as both she and her future husband have marriage on their minds,” the article says. “As Wentz shared with ESPN ahead of the 2016 draft, he and Uhrich will live separately until they say ‘I do.’”

“That’s really important to both of us, and to both of our families,” he said.

You can read the post in full and view more photos here.