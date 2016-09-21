Preps Plus: Minnesota notebook

Kara Werth, a member of this year's Moorhead High School soccer team, has verbally committed to play hockey at the University of North Dakota. Dave Wallis / The Forum

"I knew from my first practice that she was a college hockey player," said Sell, who has coached Werth the last two seasons. "It just depended on if she was a high-end D-III player or push the envelope to be a D-I player."

Werth pushed the envelope, committing to play for the University of North Dakota. She's ranked No. 1 in her class academically at Moorhead, so the intelligence was there. She just had to increase her hockey smarts.

"Her game became much more all-around," Sell said. "She's always had incredible feet, good hands, a good shot. She became a smarter defenseman and all-around a better player, a more vocal and better leader."

It was at the High Performance Festival this last spring when coaches began to take notice.

"That's when you started to see some coaches turn some heads a little bit," Sell said. "I think her recruiting really picked up there. She had some really good opportunities at great academic schools and great athletic schools. She had some very good offers out east, but she's a hometown kid. She wanted to play in the (Western Collegiate Hockey Association) and that was just the fit for her. She was going to have opportunities academically in both hockey and soccer, but she had it in her mind that she wanted to play hockey and her goal was the WCHA."

As a sophomore, Werth had 13 points on one goal and 12 assists in 26 games for the Spuds. Last season, as a junior, she finished with 20 points on 12 goals and eight assists in 27 games with Moorhead.

"UND is getting a great player and great person," Sell said. "She sets the tone for our team, and she puts in the work. She has a heck of a shot, great hands and has the speed to play at that level. She has a really high ceiling."

Forum area football rankings

(The Forum ranks area football teams based on who has the best chance to win a state title in their respective class)

1. Waubun

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

3. Barnesville

4. Fergus Falls

5. Ada-Borup

Fergus Falls' Colbeck with historic night

Fergus Falls forced eight turnovers against Detroit Lakes for a 12-6 win in the Week 3 meeting between the two football teams. Elijah Colbeck had four of those, finishing with four interceptions to go along with three catches for 45 yards on offense.

"He's a basketball player, so he's good with anticipation. He went up for the ball like he was grabbing a rebound," Fergus Falls coach Steve Olson said.

He was one interception off from tying the Minnesota state record for interceptions in a game, but Olson says the biggest play of the game for Colbeck came on offense.

"He had the game of his life," Olson said. "The four interceptions are getting a lot of attention, but he had a 37-yard reception that set up the winning touchdown that was probably the biggest play of the game."

Email sports@forumcomm.com for notebook ideas