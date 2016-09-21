Preps Plus: Athletes of the Week

Osman, a junior forward, scored four goals in the Packers' 5-1 win over rival West Fargo Sheyenne. "He was involved with every goal scored, whether scoring or assisting on each play," said West Fargo coach James Moe. "He looked to attack when the opportunities were there, but also looked to pass when others were open."

West Fargo currently has an 11-1-1 overall record and a 7-1-1 record in the Eastern Dakota Conference, good for second place place.

Faith Anderson

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton volleyball

Anderson, a senior hitter, produced 28 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and one service ace in the Rebels' 3-2 win at Bemidji last week.

"She is our go-to hitter," said D-G-F coach Tessa Tysver. "But she is also an anchor for us on defense. I am excited to see her continue to develop and lead this team throughout the season."

D-G-F currently has a 6-3 record.

Email sports@forumcomm.com to nominate athletes