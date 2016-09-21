Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Pipeline opponents interrupt oil industry meeting to make case

    Preps Plus: Athletes of the Week

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:42 p.m.
    Faith Anderson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton volleyball1 / 2
    Mahamed Osman, West Fargo boys soccer2 / 2

    Mahamed Osman

    West Fargo boys soccer

    Osman, a junior forward, scored four goals in the Packers' 5-1 win over rival West Fargo Sheyenne. "He was involved with every goal scored, whether scoring or assisting on each play," said West Fargo coach James Moe. "He looked to attack when the opportunities were there, but also looked to pass when others were open."

    West Fargo currently has an 11-1-1 overall record and a 7-1-1 record in the Eastern Dakota Conference, good for second place place.

    Faith Anderson

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton volleyball

    Anderson, a senior hitter, produced 28 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and one service ace in the Rebels' 3-2 win at Bemidji last week.

    "She is our go-to hitter," said D-G-F coach Tessa Tysver. "But she is also an anchor for us on defense. I am excited to see her continue to develop and lead this team throughout the season."

    D-G-F currently has a 6-3 record.

    Email sports@forumcomm.com to nominate athletes

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolsathlete of the week
    Advertisement