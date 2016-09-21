Preps Plus: Two football games to watch

Before a 36-0 win over Ada-Borup on Sept. 5, 2014, Waubun had lost 10 straight to Ada-Borup, with the last win for the Bombers over the Cougars coming Sept. 28, 2008. In that 10-game winning streak, the Cougars knocked the Bombers out of the playoffs three times, twice in the section championship.

"It's obviously a rivalry," Waubun coach Paul Clark said. "They're a top team in pretty much any sport they play. Anytime you have a chance to beat an Ada-Borup team it's a feather in your hat for your program. We like to think we're right there with them in football, and hopefully we can continue that."

Waubun has won three straight against Ada-Borup, including an 18-7 win in last season's section championship game. Ada-Borup has been shut out twice in the last 127 games. One of those was that 36-0 to Waubun in 2014 that seemingly turned the tide of the rivalry.

"We've been extremely scrappy," Clark said. "We aren't going to overpower teams, but we can use our quickness to our advantage. Every team we play all year is going to be bigger than us. How our seniors have handled the role of being leaders and being more vocal is the reason for our success so far this season."

Richland at Hankinson

7 p.m., Friday, at Hankinson High School

No team was closer to beating Richland last season than Hankinson. The Pirates lost 32-28 to a Richland team that went 12-0 and won a 9-man state championship. The Colts beat the other 11 teams by an average of 39 points.

Since scoring six points in a 55-6 loss to Kindred in Week 1, Richland has won four straight, averaging 42 points a game.

Hankinson lost 22-20 to Mott-Regent in Week 1 but the Pirates have won four straight as well including a 38-6 win over Lamoure-Litchville-Marion, a 24-22 overtime win over Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, a 32-14 win over Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page and last week's 36-6 win over Hatton-Northwood.

In last week's game, Mason Falk threw three touchdown passes—a 50-yarder and 30-yarder to Cody Mauch and an 8-yarder to Ryan Biewer. Mauch also ran for a touchdown while Devan Round returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown.