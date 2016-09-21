Area College Soccer Roundups

MORRIS, Minn.—Luis Martinez scored the lone goal for Concordia in the team's 1-0 win over Minnesota-Morris.

Alan Scheuermann stopped one shot on goal for in the shutout for Concordia.

The Cobbers improve to 3-3-1 overall with the win.

Women

Concordia 5, Morris 0

MOORHEAD—Emily Wendorff scored a hat trick and registered two assists for Concordia in the team's 5-0 win over Minnesota-Morris.

Paige McCullough added three assists and one goal for the Cobbers.

With the win, Concordia improves to 1-3-3 overall.