    Area College Soccer Roundups

    By Forum sports reports Today at 9:27 p.m.

    Men

    Concordia 1, Morris 0

    MORRIS, Minn.—Luis Martinez scored the lone goal for Concordia in the team's 1-0 win over Minnesota-Morris.

    Alan Scheuermann stopped one shot on goal for in the shutout for Concordia.

    The Cobbers improve to 3-3-1 overall with the win.

    Women

    Concordia 5, Morris 0

    MOORHEAD—Emily Wendorff scored a hat trick and registered two assists for Concordia in the team's 5-0 win over Minnesota-Morris.

    Paige McCullough added three assists and one goal for the Cobbers.

    With the win, Concordia improves to 1-3-3 overall.

