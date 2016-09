Augsburg sweeps Concordia in volleyball

Augsburg's Jaelyn Arndt blocks a shot by Concordia's Jena Klaphake during volleyball play at Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.David Samson / The Forum

Augsburg 3, Concordia 0

MOORHEAD—DeeDee Maier led Augsburg to a 3-0 victory over Concordia with 12 kills.

Morgan Malley recorded 11 assists and Macey Terhell added 24 digs for the Auggies.

Jena Klaphake registered 16 assists and Emily Friedrich added 13 digs in the loss for the Cobbers. With the loss, Concordia falls to 3-8 overall.

