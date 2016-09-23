College volleyball roundups

FARGO—Nicole Rightnowar recorded 20 kills and 19 digs as Fort Wayne defeated North Dakota State 3-2 on Friday.

Hadley Steffen led the Bison with 14 kills and 18 digs in the loss.

North Dakota State is now 3-2 in Summit League play and 5-13 overall.

Minnesota State-Moorhead 3, Bemidji 2

MOORHEAD—Carly Masloski tallied 17 kills and Makayla Wenzel added a game-high 62 assists as Minnesota State-Moorhead defeated Bemidji 3-2 on Friday.

Taylor Liesemeyer recorded 17 kills and seven blocks in the win for the Dragons.

With the win, MSUM improves to 7-9 overall and 2-6 in the NSIC.